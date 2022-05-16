World MS Day Connections, sponsored by Knock Out MS

Multiple Sclerosis is one of the most common diseases of the central nervous system. Today, approximately 2.8 million people around the world have MS.

World MS Day brings the global MS community together to share stories and raise awareness. The impact MS has on a person’s life is extensive and can leave them feeling lonely and socially isolated. To break those barriers, this year’s World MS Day campaign theme is “I Connect, We Connect” and emphasizes that you are not alone. Click for more information on how you can help knock out MS.