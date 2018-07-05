The biggest talking point of the LSU football offseason thus far has undoubtedly been about the offense in 2018.

Former tight ends coach Steven Ensminger, who broke records as interim offensive coordinator in 2016, has taken over the full-time duties this season, leaving many fans cautiously optimistic about what may transpire on the field this fall. But there are still dozens of question marks on what the Tiger offense will actually look like.

Who is going to start at quarterback? How are the running backs stacking up? What sort of formations can we expect to see?

Ensminger addresses all these questions and more in his exclusive one-on-one sit-down with 225 prior to fall camp to kick off a new season of our Tiger Pride Podcast.

Take a listen below, and be sure to subscribe to the Tiger Pride Podcast as we’ll be unveiling new interviews and insights both leading up to and throughout the LSU football season.

Remember: You can always submit your own questions or talking points for us to discuss on the podcast in the comments section below or through our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.