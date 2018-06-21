If you haven’t had a chance to see the newest installment of Thor’s superhuman adventures, you’re in luck. BREC hosts a free outdoor screening of Thor: Ragnarok this Friday as a part of its ongoing Movie Night for Adults series.

Thor: Ragnarok is the third Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following up on 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The film’s story follows Thor’s escape from an alien planet, Sakaar, and his subsequent quest to save his homeland of Asgard from a prophesied apocalypse, referred to in Norse mythology as Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok has been a huge commercial success, garnering a staggering $854 million in box office sales (a sizable profit considering the film’s $180 million budget). It has also been a critical success, sporting a 92% “Certified Fresh” rating on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

BREC’s upcoming screening of the film will take place outdoors at Milton J. Womack Park, so patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. You need to be 18 or older to attend, but if you have kids between the ages of 4 and 17 that you’d like to bring along, don’t fret. The park’s indoor interactive game room will be open to all children while adults enjoy the movie.

Popcorn and drinks are free to all attendees, and other snacks will be available for purchase.

To catch BREC’s screening of Thor: Ragnarok, simply show up at Milton J. Womack Park on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. with a valid ID. The park is at 6201 Florida Blvd.