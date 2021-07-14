TikTok becomes advertising craze for savvy Baton Rouge businesses

Darian Esser, creative director at The Hope Shop, created the shop’s TikTok account (@TheHopeShopBR ) after noticing how many small businesses were using the platform and how easy it was to reach people via the video clips.

“It just takes one video to blow up for a business to gain attention,” Esser says.

With video titles like “What is shopping ethically?” and “5 brands we carry that do good in the world,” Esser’s aim is to have a mix of educational videos as well as those showing off their products. The Hope Shop is still new to the TikTok game, but it will be one of the retailer’s priorities going forward.

The Modern Debutante, which rents decor for parties and other events, is posting videos on both TikTok (@TheModernDeb) and Instagram. Co-owner Diana Rarrray says she has noticed videos attracting more customers to the company, which specializes in flower and hedge walls.

While Instagram only allows for a stationary photo of their moveable backdrops, she says, TikTok videos enable them to be more interactive, stay on top of trends like using popular music in videos and show off how their walls move.

