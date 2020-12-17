Max Johnson of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.

Nothing seemed to be going LSU’s way a week ago.

The Tigers were on track for a losing record. Another major player opted out of the season. The defense couldn’t stop anybody. The offense was struggling.

All signs pointed to Florida blowing out LSU and adding insult to injury on what’s been an already painful year.

But in typical 2020 fashion, we were all thrown for another loop. The Tigers pulled off possibly the biggest upset of the college football season by beating the Gators, 37-34.

LSU came up with big play after big play thanks to the performance of quarterback Max Johnson, who was making his first career start that night. But it was another throw by the opposing team that will be remembered most.

After getting a third-down stop that would have forced the Tigers to punt late in the fourth quarter, Florida cornerback Marco Wilson grabbed Tiger tight end Kole Taylor’s shoe that had fallen off and launched it 20 yards down field in celebration.

It resulted in a 15-yard penalty that kept LSU’s drive alive. A few plays later, kicker Cade York booted a school-record 57-yard field goal through the foggy air to give the Tigers the upset over the Gators.

It’s been essentially nothing but good news since then. LSU followed that up by putting together the third-best recruiting class in the country through the early signing period, which kicked off Wednesday.

Headlined by five-star talents like defensive tackle Maason Smith and defensive back Sage Ryan, the Tigers signed 19 recruits this week and currently sit No. 3 in the nation behind Alabama and Ohio.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser talk about the importance of LSU’s win over Florida, preview the upcoming game against Ole Miss and run through the Tigers’ massive recruiting haul.

How did that win against Florida make y’all feel about LSU’s outlook? Which player from this year’s signing class are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments!

Check out the full podcast below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you might have.