It wasn’t the prettiest performance in the world, but LSU got it done.

The Tigers chalked up yet another win over a ranked opponent as they suffocated then-No. 22 Mississippi State in a 19-3 win to move to 7-1 on the year. The defense paved the way for LSU, holding the Bulldogs to one mere field goal while racking up four interceptions during the rainy game.

The victory, coupled with an Ohio State loss, propelled LSU to the No. 4 team in the country, setting up for a top-5 matchup in Tiger Stadium in two weeks, when rival Alabama comes to town. But we’ll have plenty of time to talk about that showdown.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down LSU’s win against Mississippi State and do a midseason analysis of the Tigers’ 2018 campaign so far.

Who has been the team’s MVP? Who’s been the biggest surprise on the team? Has LSU overachieved so far this season?

