All things ACT, sponsored by Studyville

The ACT® is the most important test you need to take to get into college, but don’t stress! Here are some tips from Studyville that will help you rock it.

Sleep: Sleeping well the night before will improve your focus and help you recall information.

Eat breakfast: Breakfast boosts your energy level and alertness, both of which you’ll need.

Pace yourself: Take practice tests and time yourself.

Read: Daily reading will prepare you for the long passages in the reading section.

Bring your materials: Don’t forget your pencils and your graphing calculator.

