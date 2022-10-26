All things ACT, sponsored by Studyville

The ACT® is the most important test you need to take to get into college, but don’t stress! Here are some tips from Studyville that will help you rock it.
Sleep: Sleeping well the night before will improve your focus and help you recall information.
Eat breakfast: Breakfast boosts your energy level and alertness, both of which you’ll need.
Pace yourself: Take practice tests and time yourself.
Read: Daily reading will prepare you for the long passages in the reading section.
Bring your materials: Don’t forget your pencils and your graphing calculator.