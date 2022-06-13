Swim safer this summer, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Studies show that drowning is responsible for more deaths among 1- to 4-year olds than any other cause except birth defects. Stay safe around pools and beaches this summer with these tips from The Baton Rouge Clinic.
• Neither children nor adults should ever swim alone—even the strongest swimmer should always have a buddy.
• Provide “touch supervision” for young children, meaning the child should be within arm’s reach when in or near water.
• Always supervise children closely, and at the beach, be aware of rip currents. If you get caught in one, don’t swim against it, but rather swim parallel to the shore until clear of the current.
• Never swim during storms or lightning.
• Bright-colored bathing suits are best, especially for young children, so they can be easily spotted in and around water.
For more information or to make an appointment with a Baton Rouge Clinic physician, call 225.246.9240 or click here.