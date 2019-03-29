For style blogger Angelle Marix, the most important thing is keeping it real

@dashing_darlin | 63,000 Followers

Angelle Marix’s flair for affordable, bohemian-chic fashion has led her to work with some major brands. She has collaborated on sponsored posts and projects with companies like Old Navy, Sephora, eBay, DSW and JCPenney.

Despite working with some major household names, Marix is never pretentious. She’s all about real talk. The 40-year-old is a dedicated wife and mom of four. Her candid, down-to-earth demeanor shines through on her blog posts and Instagram stories, where she shares everyday moments with her family and kids. Her confidence comes across as effortless as her style.

Marix shares with us how she juggles all the pressures and responsibilities of influencer—and family—life.

How do you make yourself stand out from other bloggers?

From the day I decided to launch my blog, I told myself that I would be me. I would be a voice and not an echo. Sharing my family and my faith has been a huge plus. I have so many followers who connect with the struggles of mom life and who connect with needing more of God. That’s why I love to share more than just the latest fashion.

How do you balance mom life with work?

Well, I’m still learning to balance it all. Hiring a full-time manager and social media assistant has definitely relieved me from a lot of extra work so I can focus more on our family. Before, I would have to turn off the phone and computer at 3 p.m. when [my kids] got home and resume when they went to sleep. It hasn’t always been easy.

How did you go about hiring a manager?

I found the agency through another blogger friend. They are located in San Francisco. They only accept bloggers who meet certain criteria—analytics are good, already have brand connections and already make a good income. They offer part-time management and full-time management. I chose full-time due to my life with four kids.

What’s a typical day like for you?

As a mom of four kids, my days are first focused on them and their needs. I plan out my menu for the week and coordinate my schedule around theirs. But, on a normal day, I usually check my messages from my manager, create my content for the next couple of days, and submit content that is due to brands. Then I schedule my photo shoots, meetings with brands, etc.

How do you make money?

When I first started, I didn’t realize blogging could be a legit job. I worked very hard to get where I am now, and in the beginning, lots of family time was sacrificed. I basically [promote products] for brands that I believe in 100%, and they pay me to share my honest thoughts and opinions about their products. It’s seriously the coolest job.

What’s the most unexpected thing you’ve done for your blog?

Throwing myself out there in an unknown sphere and reaping the most beautiful friendships. Other bloggers and I have now traveled together and attacked New York Fashion Week. We’ve had numerous lunch dates, countless messages and phone calls, all while encouraging one another. It’s been the most rewarding gift.

