It’s safe to say Dave Aranda was well-liked during his time at LSU.

The Tigers boasted top defenses every year under his tenure, and he brought a modernized, aggressive and fun defense to Baton Rouge. That’s why it was eye-opening to hear Ed Orgeron say the 2020 defense—under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who takes a more “old school” approach—was “so much better … than any part of the season last year.”

Whoah.

Maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising given some of the talent LSU still has in its ranks on that side of the ball. Derek Stingley Jr. headlines the group, which is anchored by a deep defensive line, exciting talents at linebacker and a unit that will almost assuredly rank as one of the nation’s best secondaries.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser go position-by-position to break down LSU’s defense and give predictions on who some of the standout players may be moving forward.

Do you think the Tigers will be even better than a year ago defensively?

