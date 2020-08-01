[Sponsored] Quarantine spikes (the good kind)

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

During the months our library branches weren’t allowed to welcome patrons, the Digital Library was certainly delivering during the stay-at-home orders. Some were led to the free digital resources by a teacher for remote assignments and others for the comfort and escape a good book can provide. Judging from the numbers, Baton Rouge finally realized that the Digital Library exists and it offers a lot more than just books.

Numbers don’t lie and the sharp increase in users demonstrates how the EBR Digital Library truly supports the community.

TumbleMath: One of the most effective ways to teach math concepts, especially to reluctant learners. Using stories and literature, TumbleMath combines animation, narration, and sound to create a compelling and enticing story book for students of all ages—a one-stop destination for engaging and entertaining math stories. The Tumble suite also offers TumbleBooks for grades K-6 or TumbleBookCloud Junior for grades 3-6.

TeenBookCloud: A curated database of e-books and other digital content for middle schools and high schools. The growing collection features over 1000 titles, including student-favorite graphic novels, classic literature, National Geographic videos, enhanced e-books with full audio narration, highlighted text and more.

Free resources to help prepare for school and enhance classroom learning:

—World Book

The encyclopedia we grew up with has evolved into a dynamic and comprehensive suite of e-learning resources designed for all ages and abilities with articles, videos, educator tools, eBooks, research guides and more.

—Gale Interactive Science

Going beyond textbooks and traditional science curriculum, Gale Interactive Science is a highly visual online learning tool that takes visual-spatial learning to the next level by bringing the lab to the classroom. High-value, rich-media digital content selected to give students in middle and high school grades the power to see beyond static text and embrace learning outside of the classroom.

—CQ Researcher

In a world of unreliable news, CQ Researcher offers original, comprehensive reporting and analysis on the most vital issues shaping our world. These reports provide up-to-date information on a wide range of social, economic, political, environmental, and international issues. The consistent, reader-friendly organization provides an introductory overview; background and chronology on the topic; an assessment of the current situation; tables and maps; pro/con statements from representatives of opposing positions; and bibliographies of key sources.