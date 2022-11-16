Spend a day in Mid City, sponsored by Local Leaf

White Light Night is a huge draw to Mid City, but any day is a great day to check out the excitement of the area. Start with a cup of coffee from French Truck Coffee or grab a hearty breakfast from Simple Joe Café. Then pop next door into The Vintage-Violet for a vintage-inspired holiday outfit. You won’t want to miss perusing the locally made goodies at Local Leaf Gallery. This charming little shop is located just off of Government Street with plenty of Louisiana flavor, including art, home décor, and artisan gifts. Treat yourself to something nice or grab a gift for your next party. Head next door to Soji for an award-winning, always delicious lunch, and round out your day with a cocktail from The Brakes Bar, a quaint, speakeasy-style bar nestled in the back of Spoke and Hub. Click here for all things Mid City.

