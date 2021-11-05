Your skin needs a hydrafacial, sponsored by Black and Blanc Aesthetics

Sponsored by

Every skin tone and skin type can benefit from Hydrafacial. This service is one of the most powerful, non-invasive skin resurfacing treatments available. It uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, perform painless extractions, and hydrate the skin. The spiral design of HydroPeel® Tips, used in conjunction with the Hydrafacial proprietary vacuum technology and serums, creates a vortex effect to easily dislodge and remove impurities while delivering hydrating skin solutions. Hydrafacial treats dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, skin tone and texture, enlarged pores, oiliness, congestion, and skin elasticity. Book now to experience the best skin of your life.