Science-based baseball training facility up and running off College Drive

Science-based baseball training facility 5 Tool Sports Science recently received a permit from the East Baton Rouge Parish Permits & Inspections Division to operate at its location on Balis Drive, directly behind the College Drive Walmart.

The facility is owned and operated by Steven Guadagni, who founded the company in 2018. A former player at Santa Barbara City College, Guadagni started out working at TopVelocity in Covington, which is where he says he discovered his passion for training baseball players.

“I loved baseball player development, and I got to consult and work with a number of professional players and teams,” Guadagni explains.

The facility specializes in training programs that enhance performance while also reducing the risk of injury by using technology to track players’ throwing mechanics.

