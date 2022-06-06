How to prevent heatstroke this summer, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Summertime is here, and with it comes that unbearable Louisiana Heat. If you’re not careful, you could be at risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Usually the result of prolonged exposure or physical activity in high temperatures, heatstroke requires emergency treatment. It’s important to know the symptoms of heatstroke, and how to prevent it.

Heatstroke symptoms include: 104 or higher degree fever, rapid or shallow breathing, headache, nausea or vomiting, slurred speech, confusion, seizures, or unconsciousness. If you or anyone experiences these signs call 911, immediately. Remove extra clothing and move to a cool place while waiting for help. Resting in a tub filled with cool (not cold) water, or applying cool compresses to the groin, neck and armpits will help lower body temperature.

Prevent heatstroke this summer by watching for the signs and making hydration a priority.