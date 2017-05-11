Baton Rouge photographer Jordan Hefler got a little shoutout on Buzzfeed this week.

Hefler, also a 225 contributing photographer, is pictured above on the Brooklyn Bridge, where her phone slipped through the very thin cracks between the bridge’s floorboards at just the right angle and landed on an underlying beam.

Hefler, who was in New York for a creative conference, had to contact the Department of Transportation to help her retrieve her phone. You can read the full story in all its hilarity on Buzzfeed. (Spoiler alert: She got her phone back, and it survived the fall!)

