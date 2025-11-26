Our 20th anniversary cover package shines the biggest spotlight on the Capital Region

Cue the lights. Raise the curtains. This issue marks 225’s 20th anniversary, but the Baton Rouge area is still the star of this show. Since November 2005, this magazine has given readers a front-row seat to all the action happening in the city and beyond. Through the years, there have been twists and turns, some real-life heroes, plenty of drama and a lot of laughs. All the while, we’ve focused on what makes this region great and the people who are striving to make it even better.

Get a closer look at what has gone into putting this publication together for two decades, and how the Capital Area has evolved since the very first issue. We’re sharing our favorite photos and busting BR-related myths. But we’re not just looking back: we’re also revealing some exciting projects that could be on the horizon for this area’s future. That calls for a standing ovation!

Take a bow, Baton Rouge. We’re shining our biggest spotlight yet.

Has BR turned cosmopolitan?

A look at 20 years of our most popular covers

Through the eras: A timeline of 225’s big moments

Our past and present editors, writers and photographers muse on the magazine’s impact

20 things that make the 225 area special



Baton Rouge has struggled with negativity, but there’s an alternative Finding the truth behind some of the most common complaints about Baton Rouge

An optimist’s guide: 20 things we are excited about in Baton Rouge’s future

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.