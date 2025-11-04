An optimist’s guide: 20 things we are excited about in Baton Rouge’s future

Baton Rouge looks a lot different than it did when 225 first hit newsstands back in 2005. It will likely change even more in another 20 years thanks to exciting transformations that are in the works and on the rise.

From major master plans and groundbreaking clean energy developments to hyper-local pedestrian pathways and cultural attractions, city leaders are conceptualizing projects that promise to enrich our quality of life, boost the economy and strengthen our communities.

The following renderings reflect proposed concepts and are not finalized—still, it’s fun to dream. Here’s a guide to what’s underway around the region, and a look at why Baton Rouge’s future might just look brighter than ever.

1. The new LSU Arena

While many details are still under wraps and official agreements have not yet been made, there’s still a lot to potentially be excited about surrounding the proposed new LSU Arena. The $400 million, state-of-the-art facility would fundamentally change how Baton Rouge takes in live events. Though the arena would primarily serve as home base for LSU men’s and women’s basketball—with capacity for about 15,000 compared to the PMAC’s 13,000—preliminary designs show multiple functionalities for large concerts, plus swank club levels, modern concourses and campus views. Located at what’s currently the LSU golf course, the arena would also serve as the hub of a larger, walkable mixed-use development with retail, dining, entertainment, residential and academic spaces.

2. Dining destinations

More than 50 new restaurants opened in Baton Rouge and the Capital Region in 2024, from build-your-own Korean-bowl concepts to new neighborhood haunts. What will the area’s foodies bring next?

3. The Downtown Civil Rights Trail

The Downtown Development District and The Walls Project are working together to bring a powerful celebration of local civil rights heroes and historic moments to Beauregard Town. Baton Rouge artist Bryson Boutte was recently selected to transform utility boxes into creative landmarks, while residents have been asked to nominate individuals and legacies to be depicted.

4. Perkins Road Overpass pedestrian and bike paths

Organizers are working to convert the area around the Perkins Road Overpass into a safer, well-lit route for walkers and cyclists, complete with improved wayfinding, lighting and pedestrian access. Entergy utility relocation has been completed and bidding is expected to begin soon.

5. Lincoln Theater

The long-awaited revival of the Lincoln Theater is nearing completion, and it could reopen in time for holiday performances this year. The historic space, dating back to 1949, once stood as the premier entertainment venue for Baton Rouge’s black community during the Jim Crow era, attracting the likes of music icons Louis Armstrong and James Brown in its heyday before shuttering in the 1980s. Its redevelopment has been in the works since 2009, and the restored space is expected to include new theater, lobby and gallery spaces, as well as a cultural education center.

6. Plan Baton Rouge III

Previous Plan Baton Rouge efforts spurred major downtown gathering places like the Shaw Center for the Arts, Rhorer Plaza and Main Street Market. Now, Plan Baton Rouge III, led by global design firm Sasaki, will guide housing and infrastructure upgrades and explore better use of the city’s biggest asset: the Mississippi River. The plan aims to triple the number of downtown residents, boost concerts and entertainment events, and expand dining and retail offerings in the area. The final plan is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026.

7. The Florida Corridor Plan

Approved in September 2024, this 12‑mile corridor redevelopment plan—led by Build Baton Rouge and the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District and influenced by community input—targets affordable housing, green space, improved transit options and boosting pedestrian safety.

8. Baton Rouge-New Orleans passenger rail

Agreements have been made, plans have been drafted and initial funding is disclosed, but securing additional federal dollars has come with its hurdles, the Southern Rail Commission said last year. Still, initial plans call for two stops in Baton Rouge and a 90-minute, traffic-free trip to Nola. Need we say more?

9. University Lakes Restoration Project

This $75 million, multi‑phase project to dredge and restore six lakes around LSU will improve water quality, flood resilience and public space. Phase 2 continues through 2026.

10. USS Kidd returns

The USS Kidd is expected to return to Baton Rouge in the spring of 2026 after a major restoration. Visitors will be able to explore updated exhibits and enjoy enhanced tours aboard this historic World War II destroyer.

11. River Center upgrades

Overdue updates to the River Center could boost tourism and business downtown, according to civic organizers. Discussions are underway about renovating the River Center and adding a headquarters hotel onsite. The refurbished space would complement other investments like the proposed LSU Arena, organizers say, by attracting more mid-sized events or concerts and allowing the Capital City to compete for conventions it’s currently losing out on.

12. The Baton Rouge Film Trail

The Baton Rouge Film Trail debuted in August, celebrating our cinematic history at over 100 filming locations. With the local industry pushing for more productions and the launch of efforts like the Louisiana Academy of Production on the horizon, BR is bound to play a role in more future blockbusters.

13. MOVEBR continues to roll

MOVEBR has completed more than 25 projects since it launched in 2019 with the goal of improving transit in East Baton Rouge Parish. More is on the docket, including 70 miles of planned bike paths, more than 200 new traffic signals and several new roadways.

14. Port of Baton Rouge carbon removal project

An $800 million carbon capture facility is rising at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge to support tech-giant Microsoft’s decarbonization goals. Developed by AtmosClear BR, the plant will be powered by sustainable feedstocks. Construction kicks off in 2026, with the plant expected to be fully operational by 2029. Other green projects are also in the works throughout the region.

15. LSU’s building boom

LSU’s South Stadium Drive is buzzing with cranes and construction crews as the university’s latest building boom transforms the corridor with state-of-the-art facilities, dorms and modernized spaces designed to meet the needs of a growing campus.

16. Memorial Park transformation

A 44-acre site in north Baton Rouge, home to Memorial Stadium and Goldsby Baseball Field, is slated to become a new sports hub. A new 110,000-square-foot sports and recreation facility, ancillary entertainment venues, commercial and retail developments, walking trails, and minor league baseball and soccer teams have been proposed. BREC, influential businessman Charles Landry and other national organizations are partnering on the project.

17. Baton Rouge’s tourism boost

Tourism brought in 9 million visitors to Baton Rouge in 2024, supporting over 38,500 local jobs and generating more than $1.7 billion in visitor spending. Major attractions included the launch of Louisiana Lights at Burden Museum and Gardens, the annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Savannah Bananas games at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium. With hundreds of events and festivals drawing visitors from all over, Baton Rouge continues to grow as a premier destination.

18. More downtown housing

Shiny new apartments are in the works downtown. The Heron Downtown II, similar to Heron I, a block away, will bring approximately 250 residential units to North Boulevard. Over in Spanish Town, the East Baton Rouge Historic Preservation Commission recently approved a 45-unit condominium development near the Louisiana State Capitol and Capitol Lakes.

19. Championship season(s)

If LSU continues on the same trajectory it has over the last 20 years, the school’s athletic programs will earn 10 more national titles by 2040. If its teams continue at the rate they’ve been winning titles over the last five years, LSU will add 20 more nattys to its name. This is an optimist’s guide, after all.

20. Michelin Guide recognition

For the first time, the Michelin Guide is coming to Louisiana as part of its inaugural American South edition. Anonymous inspectors have been at work in cities like Baton Rouge, with the full 2025 restaurant selections to be unveiled at the official Michelin Guide Ceremony this month.

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.