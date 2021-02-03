×
One week left to write in your Best of 225 nominations

This is it: You have one week left to tell us who you think should be nominated for a Best of 225 Award.

From Best Gumbo to Best Local Artist, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards.

Nominations, which run through Wednesday, Feb. 10, are the first part of the awards process. Your write-in selections now will determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot when it opens for voting this March.

Anyone can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like, as long as they are current residents of the 225 area code.

Learn more about the awards process in our FAQ. And if you want to campaign for yourself or your favorite business, here are free downloadable social media post and story templates. Happy nominating!


