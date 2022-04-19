New vendors and a planned outdoor stage: The latest at Mid City’s Electric Depot

Order pub grub shareables like waffle fries and wings, along with po’boys, sandwiches and burgers, grilled and fried seafood entrees, pasta dishes, salads and desserts. The $18 weekend brunch buffet is stacked with items like eggs, omelets, sausage, bacon, waffles, breakfast corndogs, biscuits and gravy and bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys.

Also at Red Stick Social, look for improvements to the outdoor space beginning soon, including the addition of a permanent outdoor stage, a beer garden, two-story container bar, roof deck, shaded seating and picnic tables. Later this year, the venue will also expand its interior private event and entertainment spaces.

Elsewhere in the complex, expect to see improved landscaping across the grounds like better signage, new sod and plantings, says Rachael Gordon of management company, Barker Property Management.

Locally owned spa The Emporium moves into the Electric Depot this week. Formerly located on Laurel Street, the business offers massage therapy and esthetic services. Find it now in one of the Electric Depot’s standalone buildings at 1601B Government St.

Fans of the Electric Depot have long wondered what tenant will fill the vacant space near Boru Ramen and City Roots Coffee Bar, and the answer came in mid-February. Lafayette-based wings restaurant KOK Wings & Things will build out the spot with an anticipated opening of late summer. The eatery was founded by four Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers, and is short for Kitchen on Klinton (its founding location). KOK currently operates two restaurants in Lafayette and one in Franklin, and serves traditional and boneless chicken wings, loaded fries and fried seafood.

Events have continued to grow at the Electric Depot. The last Saturday of every month, Local Pop-Up, assembles local creators and makers for a lively tent market. Between events, find many of the items at Electric Depot tenant Local Supply, which opened in the complex in January. Its sister business, Sweet Baton Rouge, is also located in the Electric Depot.

Other regular events include group yoga and pilates on the lawn. Earlier this month, the venue partnered with the nonprofit organization, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, or STAR, to host a healing yoga session. “We’re always looking to partner with nonprofits,” says Barker Management Company President Branden Barker.

The Electric Depot is also a key location for the upcoming Mid City Merchants’ Hot Art Cool Nights arts and entertainment annual event, held Friday May 6.

For updates on the Electric Depot, follow it on Facebook or Instagram.

