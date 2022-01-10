Make this the year you stop smoking, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

• Make the decision to quit, set a quit date and share it. This will help you get support from others.

• Make a plan to manage your day without smoking. This might include activities like exercise, walking, chewing gum, relaxing, meditation or medication.

• Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about medications that can help you quit.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers programs and services that help members quit smoking. And the Louisiana Department of Health offers information on smoking cessation through its Well-Ahead Louisiana program and Well-Ahead website .

