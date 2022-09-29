Louisiana sending assistance to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Gov. John Bel Edwards has spoken with Gov. Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida.

Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

The state is sending two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, truck support, and personnel from the Louisiana National Guard.

Requests for assistance are made through a state-to-state system known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The system was developed after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and established in 1996.

In addition to help from the state government, Entergy is sending more than 820 restoration workers to Florida in anticipation of widespread damage and power outages from Hurricane Ian, WAFB-TV reports.

This story originally appeared in a Feb. 14 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.