Louisiana ranked last on this recent study of electric vehicle charging stations

Louisiana has the lowest number of EV chargers per capita, with just 8.3 chargers per 100,000 residents, according to a new report from software firm CoPilot.

California has approximately one-third of all the nation’s electric vehicle charging stations, the largest number by volume. New York state is second, with 20 percent. However, when the size of the state is accounted for, Vermont leads with 139.7 EV chargers per 100,000 residents, followed by California (104.7) and Massachusetts (70.7).

The stats from CoPilot are evidence of the growing popularity of EVs over the past several years and how they have become the pathway toward carbon-free transportation, Governing reports.

But there are still barriers blocking further development toward an all-electric future. One of the most significant is the slow development of a nationwide EV charging station network. The latest numbers show progress, but it’s not uniform across the country. ​​

Louisiana is currently working on expanding the charging network, with a plan submitted by the Department of Transportation and Development to spend $73 million in federal funds on adding EV stations.

To meet demand, however, a variety of charging stations must be included, according to Governing. Read the full story.

