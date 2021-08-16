Louisiana isn’t near the peak of the delta surge, according to Edwards: ‘We don’t have much good news’

Though there were no new COVID-19 related mandates issued by the governor during his Friday, Aug. 13, afternoon press conference, an increasingly frustrated John Bel Edwards did once again implore Louisiana residents to get vaccinated.

The state is one of America’s COVID-19 hot zones. Cases are amongst the highest while the percentage of residents vaccinated is amongst the lowest. Louisiana has broken records for patients hospitalized with the delta variant almost every day since Aug. 3, reaching an all-time high on Friday, Aug. 13, with 2,907 patients.

“We don’t have much good news today,” Edwards said. “As bad as things have been over the last couple of weeks they’ve just continued to move in the wrong direction.”