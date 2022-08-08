Local band Hotel Burgundy gears up for a comeback show after hiatus

After an eight month hiatus, Hotel Burgundy is ready to check in to The Varsity this Saturday, August 13, for its comeback show.

The Baton Rouge band was launched by three high school friends: lead singer and guitarist Josh Rovira, lead guitarist Evan Hendry, and rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jacques du Passage. When the trio got to LSU, they completed the band by adding bassist Jonathon Hidalgo and drummer Jack Bidleman. The band members balance their student lives and social lives all while playing shows and jamming throughout Baton Rouge.

This five-piece band found its stride amid pandemic boredom, as its members took their unexpected free time to hone in their skills, make original music and master covers for live shows at venues like Fred’s and The Varsity. Hotel Burgundy is known for its high energy performances and alternative rock sound inspired by modern bands like Cage the Elephant and classic icons like Led Zeppelin.

The band released its first album, “Embrace the Space” in December 2021 with plenty of songs to add to future set lists, though they’ve been on hiatus since while several members studied abroad.

We caught up with the band to talk about its big comeback, the hiatus, new projects and more.

What has it been like for the band to go on hiatus?

Hidalgo: I knew I was having fun when it was going on. I knew it was amazing, but the full stop for basically six months made me appreciate it. I realized I need to take in every moment that I’m up there. I can’t take it for granted. Because it ended. It stopped. And even though we knew we were going to come back, it was like, “When is that going to happen?”

What have you been listening to over the break?

Rovira: I’ve been listening to a lot of tango because it’s so dynamic. Also Bossa Nova. A lot of that is very chilled, smooth summer vibes.

Hendry: I really got into Ron Gallo and Naked Giants over the break. I think that definitely seeped into my guitar playing, so that should be fun.

du Passage: Evan showed me Ron Gallo recently, so I’ve been listening to a lot of him…I went to Dublin for St. Patrick’s Day, and they have a killer punk scene. I went to Berlin later and they have a cool punk scene too. So, I started listening to more punk music while I was over there.

Bidleman: At the beginning of the hiatus, I was listening to a lot of Colony House. Then I went back to my roots a little bit and listened to a lot of early 2000s Coldplay…I’m listening to some REM lately, which is something I wouldn’t check out, but my dad showed me some songs.

Hidalgo: When I was in Spain, I was forced to listen to a lot of reggaeton, which I was not a fan of. But, I found the rock scene in Spain is really cool. There’s a band called Celtas Cortos that’s like a folk Spanish rock kind of thing. I’m also sticking to the roots of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, The Stones and all that kind of stuff.

Tell us about how you’re feeling for this comeback show.

Hidalgo: I can already close my eyes and see myself about to walk on stage, and my legs are like jelly.

Rovira: There’s a little bit of nervousness to wonder if we still got it. There’s also all this excitement to get back into it.

Why did you all choose The Varsity for the venue?

Hendry: The Varsity is awesome. I think it’s one of the more unique venues I’ve been to. It’s fun to play and the people there are awesome to work with too.

Rovira: It was so much darn fun last time and the past few times too. It’s just always a blast.

du Passage: Yeah, it’s my favorite venue to play in Baton Rouge, for sure.

Will we hear a brand new setlist for this show? What kind of songs can fans expect?

Hendry: For this show specifically, I kind of made the setlist into three categories: originals, old covers and then new covers. So everybody can get a little bit of everything.

What’s next for Hotel Burgundy?

Hendry: We do have a single called ‘Manatee’ coming out soon. I think the goal is the end of August, but that could change. We’ll be going to the studio Wednesday…We’re trying to break into some new places. We got New Orleans and Lafayette on the books.

Rovira: We got a restock on shirts. And we’ve got some plans for maybe some sweaters and beanies. So, as the weather gets colder, our merch might get a little bit cooler too. Little bit more everything. That’s what this year is. It’s just taking it up a notch. Maybe a few notches, if we can manage

Hotel Burgundy’s comeback show is this Saturday, August 13 at The Varsity. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the band is scheduled to take the stage at 10:30 p.m. Kinky Vanilla is set to open the show. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 or $10 at the door. The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road.