Jeanne Steyer, PA, joins The Spine Center team, sponsored by The Spine Center

The Spine Center of Baton Rouge is pleased to announce that Jeanne Steyer has joined the team of Dr. Kevin McCarthy as Physician Assistant. Jeanne graduated from LSU-New Orleans Health Science Center in 2022 with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies. Upon completion of the PA program, she was inducted into the Alpha Eta National Honor Society for Allied Health Professionals. Prior to Physician Assistant School, she graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Engineering.

Jeanne is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Louisiana Academy of Physician Assistants. She is licensed by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. To learn more about Jeanne Steyer and the Spine Center, read the full article.