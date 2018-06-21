On the last Tuesday of every month, the LSU Office of Research & Economic Development hosts an engaging talk by a university professor concerning his or her specific area of research. This month is no different: Psychology professor Megan Papesh’s Science Café will take place this Tuesday at the Varsity Theatre.

Papesh’s talk, “How Do I Know You?,” will focus on two of the topics she specializes in: memory and perception. In her view, most of us believe that we are good at recognizing unfamiliar faces when we are, in fact, quite bad at it. In her talk, Papesh will discuss why that is, as well as what we can do to overcome the shortcomings of the human brain. She will also discuss how our failures in the areas of memory and perception can have wide-reaching societal implications.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with an hour of networking and free refreshments, followed by Papesh’s presentation at 6 p.m.

Other Science Cafés taking place this summer include July’s talk on cybersecurity and August’s talk on hurricane damage prevention and recovery. Find a full list of scheduled events here.

While the LSU Science Café is free, attendees must register beforehand to ensure a spot at the venue. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.