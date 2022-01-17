Drive-thru rules for non-drivers clarified by Metro Council ordinance tweak

A tweak to a Metro Council ordinance approved last Wednesday permits businesses with drive-thrus to serve non-drivers curbside and in the parking lot, which may alleviate safety concerns for some restaurants, Louisiana Restaurant Association CEO Stan Harris says.

That may not be much help for businesses like banks that have drive-thrus but don’t do curbside service. However, since the ordinance includes no enforcement mechanism, it may be a moot point.

“It’ll be up to the business to interpret it,” Harris says. “Thankfully, there are no penalty provisions.”