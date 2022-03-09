×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Lash extensions vs. lash lift, sponsored by Black and Blanc Aesthetics

  • Sponsored Content

Good lashes = good mood. Good lashes can change your entire look and completely open up your eyes.

Lash lifts enhance your natural lashes by perming your natural lashes. This service is ideal for the client who wants minimal after-care, minimal upkeep, and a shorter appointment time. Lash lifts pair well with an eyelash tint to define the lashes, especially for individuals with lighter lashes. The lash lift can last 6-8 weeks, but individual results vary.

Lash extensions are perfect for the client who wants a more dramatic look for her lashes. Lash extensions require a refill every 2-3 weeks and a 2-hour initial application appointment time. Click here to book your appointment.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
High-profile contemporary exhibit opens March 10 at LSU MOA
NEXT ARTICLE
Here's what to expect at Crawfête 2022 this Sunday

Latest Stories