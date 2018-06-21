Go _____ yourself. At first glance, your brain probably fills in the blank with a certain curse word, but in reality, any number of words or phrases could be inserted into it. This is the lesson LEUR magazine wants you to take away from its “Go _____ Yourself” exhibit: The possibilities are endless, so leave your preconceptions at the door.

The exhibit in the Firehouse Gallery at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, highlights the work of local LGBT artists exploring themes of identity and self-expression.

The exhibit’s title stems from LEUR‘s social media brand awareness campaign of the same name that launched earlier this year. It is meant to be provocative, while remaining ambiguous enough to allow readers to interpret it however they see fit. So far, some interpretations have been offered by the magazine itself, including “Go Love Yourself,” “Go Create Yourself” and “Go Express Yourself.” Read more about the campaign on LEUR‘s website.

While “Go _____ Yourself” opened June 3, LEUR will host a reception for the exhibit Thursday, June 21, at 6 p.m. The exhibit will close June 28. The Arts Council is at 427 Laurel St.