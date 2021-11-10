Baton Rouge airport expects big holiday travel increase over 2020 numbers

The 2020 holiday season saw a huge drop in travel, especially at usually busy airports. But as COVID-19 numbers drop and travel picks back up, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport should edge closer to pre-pandemic travel numbers.

There will certainly be a big increase over last year, says Jim Caldwell, marketing and air service development manager at the airport.

In September 2021, the airport drew about 90% of the number of travelers it had in September 2019, Caldwell says, an indicator of a return to normalcy. Over the holidays, he expects the airport will see about the same.