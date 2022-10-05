ASAP rolls out home delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge customers

On-demand delivery service ASAP, which formerly operated as Waitr, announced it has started delivering auto parts to Baton Rouge customers from NAPA stores.

The partnership enables ASAP customers to order automotive items such as car batteries, windshield wipers or tires through NAPAonline.com and receive them at their front door the same day.

Following the rollout in the Capital City, ASAP reports it will expand the service to cities throughout Louisiana over the next month.

This new delivery option is part of the Lafayette-based company’s strategic shift from purely being a food delivery service to an “anything” delivery service, as reported in a prior edition of Daily Report .

This story originally appeared in an Oct. 5 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.