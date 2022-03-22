Local photographer Randy Roussel chronicles 2020 in new book ‘Your Hand in Mine’

In the first chapter, “Empty,” Roussel’s photographs appear in black and white and depict places like empty chairs, benches and stairwells to encapsulate the loneliness of that time. The second section of “Lonely” focuses more on black-and-white landscape and nature photography, with pictures of swamp land in Lake Martin, oak trees in New Orleans’ City Park and a waterfall in North Carolina.

“Change” includes photographs representing patriotism and changes in Southern culture, to show that “so much of what is uniquely Southern is being lost one way or another,” Roussel says. A young boy holding an American flag on Amite City’s rodeo grounds, Égalité Circle in New Orleans and the Pentagon Barracks Museum in Baton Rouge are just a few of the settings Roussel presents. Roussel also shows changes in nature, especially in his photograph of ocean waves in Pensacola as Hurricane Laura was building in the Gulf, to illustrate climate change.

The last chapter “Rebirth” features color photos because, according to Roussel, “it symbolizes rebirth a whole lot better than in black and white.” The photographs represent happiness and hope, such as Mardi Gras in New Orleans and a young girl running in a field of sunflowers, compared to the empty environments in the first chapter.

“Some of the landscapes, like the empty mansions, empty chairs, you would expect to see somebody or something there,” Roussel says. “But, also the permanence and the beauty of the landscape is kind of like the cross section. In the loneliness, you can find beauty.”

Readers can pick up a copy of the book at BRASS, Cottonwood Books or Custom Linens, or by email at [email protected].

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE