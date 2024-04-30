225’s most-read stories of April 2024: New restaurants, attractions and more

Baton Rouge comes alive in April, with blooming flowers, outdoor live music and festivals galore. And this year, April also meant seemingly endless restaurant and business openings.

From a French Regency-inspired boutique hotel and a stylish speakeasy in St. Francisville to a new Korean-inspired concept downtown and the long-awaited debut of Tsunami Sushi’s second Baton Rouge location, this month gifted us with so many fresh things to do and see.

Here’s a taste of it all, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.