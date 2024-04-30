225’s most-read stories of April 2024: New restaurants, attractions and more

Baton Rouge comes alive in April, with blooming flowers, outdoor live music and festivals galore. And this year, April also meant seemingly endless restaurant and business openings.
From a French Regency-inspired boutique hotel and a stylish speakeasy in St. Francisville to a new Korean-inspired concept downtown and the long-awaited debut of Tsunami Sushi’s second Baton Rouge location, this month gifted us with so many fresh things to do and see.
Here’s a taste of it all, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.
10. What to expect from Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, returning May 7-9
9. First Look: St. Francisville’s stylish Big River Pizza Company and sister concepts open this weekend
8. Inside Mid City’s new sweet shop Milkshake Mack, with 30+ syrups and lactose-free options
7. Here’s the latest on the University Lakes Project–from dredging to birding and more
6. Inside Tsunami Sushi’s long-awaited @Highland location
5. Inside Okki Tokki, a new Korean bowl concept in downtown Baton Rouge
4. Here’s which restaurants, chefs and more will be serving up dishes at Taste of Mid City
3. Best of 225 Awards ballot
2. Baton Rouge’s longest-running restaurant serves up a signature fried chicken recipe
1. First Look: Hotel Toussaint opens in St. Francisville, with French design and Southern touches