×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

225’s most-read stories of April 2024: New restaurants, attractions and more

Baton Rouge comes alive in April, with blooming flowers, outdoor live music and festivals galore. And this year, April also meant seemingly endless restaurant and business openings.

From a French Regency-inspired boutique hotel and a stylish speakeasy in St. Francisville to a new Korean-inspired concept downtown and the long-awaited debut of Tsunami Sushi’s second Baton Rouge location, this month gifted us with so many fresh things to do and see.

Here’s a taste of it all, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.

10. What to expect from Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, returning May 7-9

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week runs May 7-9. Photo courtesy Nexus Louisiana.

9. First Look: St. Francisville’s stylish Big River Pizza Company and sister concepts open this weekend

Big River Pizza Company. Photo by Ariana Allison

8. Inside Mid City’s new sweet shop Milkshake Mack, with 30+ syrups and lactose-free options

Milkshake Mack. Photo by Ariana Allison

7. Here’s the latest on the University Lakes Project–from dredging to birding and more

Photo by Collin Richie

6. Inside Tsunami Sushi’s long-awaited @Highland location

Tsunami Sushi’s @Highland location. Photo by Ariana Allison

5. Inside Okki Tokki, a new Korean bowl concept in downtown Baton Rouge

Okki Tokki’s garlic fried rice with Korean Fried Chicken bites. Photo by Ariana Allison

4. Here’s which restaurants, chefs and more will be serving up dishes at Taste of Mid City

Baton Rouge General’s dish took home the fan-favorite award last year. Photo courtesy Taste of Mid City

 

3. Best of 225 Awards ballot

2. Baton Rouge’s longest-running restaurant serves up a signature fried chicken recipe

Chicken Shack Manager Troy Carter says that the chicken tenders are Chicken Shack’s most overlooked item. Photo by Oscar Tickle

1. First Look: Hotel Toussaint opens in St. Francisville, with French design and Southern touches

Hotel Toussaint. Photo by Ariana Allison

 