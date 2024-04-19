What to expect from Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, returning May 7-9

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week returns May 7-9 with a new and timely focus: stayin’ alive.

This phrase is more than a ’70s hit song from the Bee Gees. It will remind local entrepreneurs and people in business to remain resilient, be willing to adapt and continue persevering.

The three-day conference hosted by Nexus Louisiana is at a new location this year, Mid City Tower. The reimagined historic Baton Rouge skyscraper on Florida Boulevard reopened in 2023 after undergoing renovations since 2021, with a state-of-the-art lobby, offices and retail space.

“If you need to take a phone call, have a meeting, need to break away—we have several rooms set aside where you can work remotely,” says Nexus Louisiana Director for Community Engagement and Marketing Na’Tisha Natt. “We’re creating an environment where people can get information, network, have fun and get work done.”

In addition to the new venue, Nexus Louisiana has made a few more tweaks to the conference. BREW will be hosting more morning meet-ups at local coffee shops before sessions begin. Sessions this year will be held on one stage, and speakers will include a diverse array of experts equipped to help business owners develop time management skills, grow their companies and make smarter decisions.

Some speakers include time management coach Anna Dearman Kornick; social media strategist Jordan Basham; Quirk-E Creative Founder Maameefua Koomson; author and internationally recognized speaker Patti Dobrowolski; consultant, author and entrepreneur Mike Milan; and DisruptREADY CEO Henry Hays.

“Change is the most important reason for people to attend BREW,” says Nexus Louisiana Program & Events Manager Narcisse Burchell. “To be the change they wish to see in their city and change within their business and themselves. There’s a lot of personal growth opportunities.”

On May 9, the High Stakes Pitch Competition will return to BREW, where three Louisiana businesses compete as finalists for a $100,000 investment prize. This year, the winner will automatically advance to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in Silicon Valley to compete for a chance to win an additional $1 million for their business.

“The High Stakes Pitch win for ParkZen was the first instrumental step into building our company to where it is today,” says Manos Chatzopoulos, the 2022 competition winner. “The feedback, connections and advice from the wonderful people at the Louisiana Technology Park, the Innovation Catalyst and the High Stakes Pitch judges have enabled us to refine our business model.”

Whether you’re a business owner, professional, freelancer or aspiring entrepreneur, Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week aims to be a hub for professional networking, business knowledge, resources and support.

“Oftentimes we hear ‘Baton Rouge doesn’t have anything to do,’—even though events are happening every weekend,” Natt says. “I think it’s important for people to show up to events like BREW so they don’t dissolve. We all have that one thing we used to love going to, and then one day it’s not there anymore. Come and give us your feedback, so that we can continue to mold, develop and get even better every year.”

Mid City Tower is at 5700 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $100, or $45 for a day pass. RSVP, find the full schedule and more info about Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week on its website.