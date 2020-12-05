I am 225: Holly Broussard

Did you know one of the winners from Food Network’s Cake Wars and Cooking Channel’s Freakshow Cakes is from the Capital Region?

Holly Broussard, a Prairieville native and the owner of Sweet Elizabeth Cake Designs, took her cake-making skills to California and the Big Apple for the nationwide TV competitions. Her team won $10,000 on Cake Wars for a Charlie Brown-themed cake in 2016. Three years later, she won the Freakshow Cakes competition with a larger-than-life vanilla cake in the shape of a blue-haired, fire-eating woman and took home another $10,000.

Broussard loves to push the envelope. She enjoys making suspended cakes; photo booth cakes (where the cake doubles as a photo prop and dessert); and baked goods with intricate designs, like a desert-themed cake atop a bed of edible sand with hand-painted cacti and edible flowers. She has also made cakes in the shape of a Freddy Krueger head and an exotic nature scene with a light-up river.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the 28-year-old mother of two has spent more time at her Prairieville home with her daughters. Just before the pandemic, she launched a seasonal baking subscription box for children and families. Each box is themed and comes with different baking and decorating supplies. Past boxes have included s’mores pie pops, cookie dough-sicles, Christmas tree cupcakes and sugar cookie pops and sandwiches. They are the perfect at-home activity for families who enjoy making sweets.

But there’s more on the horizon. Broussard hopes to continue building her brand, including future plans to launch her own cake tools and apparel line. shopsweetelizabeth.com

“I want to make cakes that are the focal point at an event and not something that just sits in the corner. I love having that aha moment and making things people haven’t seen before.” [ Holly Broussard ]

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 magazine.