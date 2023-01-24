What are allergy shots? sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Allergy shots gradually retrain your immune system by injecting small doses of an allergy-containing solution. Over time, your sensitivity to the allergen decreases until your immune system is successfully desensitized to the allergen. These shots should only be administered by a board certified allergist like those at The Baton Rouge Clinic. The side effects associated with allergy shots are usually minimal, but it is common for most patients to feel slight itching or swelling at the injection sight.

Allergy shots are over 90% effective when administered properly, and are particularly effective in children, as treatment has been proven to help prevent the development of new allergies and asthma. As many as 25% of children with a history of allergies and reactions may develop asthma as they get older if untreated. To schedule an appointment with one of our board certified allergists, call 225.246.9240.

For more information about allergy shots, click here.

