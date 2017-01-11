Spatula Diaries: Make-ahead cheesy baked ziti with vegetable meat sauce

Cheesy baked ziti with vegetable meat sauce. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Make-ahead baked pasta dishes are weeknight liberators, no matter how many people make up your household. I’m a big fan of stuffed shells, manicotti and lasagna, but I really appreciate a good baked ziti for its ease and versatility. This reliable version features a rich meat sauce made with lower-in-fat ground sirloin along with vitamin-rich vegetables for extra texture and freshness.

Here’s how:

Cheesy baked ziti with vegetable meat sauce

Serves 12

1 ½ pounds ground sirloin

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 cup grated carrot

1 cup diced zucchini

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 cup cooked and rough-chopped mushrooms, preferably portabello

64 ounces of homemade or prepared marinara

1 15-ounce carton ricotta cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan

1 egg

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 16-ounce package penne or rigatoni

1 16-ounce bag grated mozzarella

Heat oven to 350 degrees. To a large heavy-bottomed saucepan or pot, add the ground sirloin and brown over medium-high heat. As the meat is browning, add the onion, green pepper, garlic, carrot, zucchini and 1 teaspoon of salt, which will cook along with the meat in the rendered fat. When the meat is cooked through, remove from the heat, transfer the mixture to a colander and drain the fat in a bowl. Discard once cooled. Return the meat mixture to the pot and turn heat to medium high. Stir in the mushrooms and marinara. Once the mixture is bubbling, lower to a simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

To a large bowl, add the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, basil and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Mix well. Cook the penne to al dente according to package directions. Drain the pasta and add to the ricotta mixture. Stir until combined.

Prepare the ziti by spraying a 9×11 glass casserole dish with cooking spray and ladling about 2-3 cups of the vegetable and meat sauce to the bottom of the dish. Spread evenly. Spoon in the cheese-pasta mixture and spread evenly. Top with enough sauce to cover. Top the sauce with grated mozzarella. Cover the ziti loosely with foil. Bake for 45 minutes or until hot throughout and brown and bubbly on top.

Enjoy!

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Visit her at hungryforlouisiana.com.