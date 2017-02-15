Fast Break: Iverstine Farms Butcher offers up delicious lunch specials

Chorizo tacos from Iverstine Farms Butcher. Photos by Courtney Holden

While the Iverstine Farms Butcher is known for fresh cuts of meat, its little secret is a rotating lunch menu.

Stepping into the butcher shop at 4765 Perkins Road, the clean lines of the refrigerated cases show off the Iverstine family’s prized business: locally raised pastured poultry, pasture-raised Berkshire pork and grass-fed beef.

But, beside the refrigerated cases is a chalk board offering up the lunch specials of the day. Iverstine changes up the menu regularly, but starting today, Feb. 15, customers will be able to purchase the same three sandwiches Tuesdays to Fridays for the next three months until the menu changes again.

The planned sandwiches include a pulled pork sandwich, the shop’s take on a Cuban sandwich and its chicken salad sandwich. Customers also have the option of ordering a soup.

On Tuesdays, the butcher shop also offers up its “Taco Tuesday” special. When myself and my lunch date popped in on Feb. 14, Iverstine was offering its Chicken & Andouille Gumbo right next to its taco of the day, which included house chorizo, caramelized onions, jalapeño slaw, pepper sauce and cotija cheese.

For $7.50, you get three tacos lined up in a paper tray. The tacos are compact and not too messy to enjoy while at work. While Iverstine doesn’t offer a seating area inside the shop, it makes for the perfect environment to run in for a quick lunch to bring home or back to the office.

At first look, the tacos were bright with the multi-colored slaw topping the chorizo and cheese. It was all wrapped up in a soft tortilla with grill marks, adding a nice touch to the presentation.

After first bite, there’s no stopping. It’s very easy to devour these three tasty tacos—and almost want to head back for more.

The spicy slaw combined with the kick of the salty chorizo made for a flavorful combination that will be hard to beat. I couldn’t forget the layer of pepper sauce as well, which added to the rich complexity of this taco and packed just the right amount of heat. Thankfully, the cotija cheese brought a creamy balance to tone down all the spice.

You also don’t have to worry about the need for a ton of napkins with these tacos. The flavors pack a punch but don’t drip or fall out out of their taco shells, making them some of the less-messy tacos you can order in town for a work lunch.

Iverstine Farms Butcher is more than just an option for fresh-cut meat. Customers are able to grab lunch for now and dinner for later with the shop’s versatile offerings.

Iverstine Farms Butcher is open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.