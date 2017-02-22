Where to eat and drink during this weekend’s Southdowns and Spanish Town parades

Photo by Collin Richie

It’s another packed Mardi Gras weekend ahead, and it’s never too early to start planning your parade-day libations and carb-fueling.

Use our handy maps as a guide to find your spot along or near the parade routes, and plan a drink or bite afterward accordingly.

Krewe of Southdowns rolls Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Southdowns neighborhood.

The Spanish Town parade rolls Saturday, Feb. 25, at noon downtown.

