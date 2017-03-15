Dine Roundup: Pints for a Purpose, chili cook-off and more food events

Beers on tap at Tin Roof. File photo

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to host Pints for a Purpose

Grab a beer and give back at the Pints for a Purpose event hosted by the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event is happening at Tin Roof Brewing Co. on Thursday, March 16, 5-9 p.m. It will raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society while guests can drink, eat and enjoy live music by Peyton McMahon and The Maggies. Food will be provided by Tony’s Seafood, Street Breads and Burgersmith.

Ticket prices vary. Purchase tickets here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

11th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook-off to benefit children

Satisfy your tastebuds with bowls of chili at the Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook-off “Chili for Children” event hosted by The Knights of Columbus and 4 The Kids Foundation Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The two-day event, held at LSU in front of the Parker Coliseum, will feature drinks, food and music while 85 contestants compete for best red chili, chili verde, salsa and the People’s Choice award.

All proceeds from the event benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Find more information on the event here.

Yelp Baton Rouge to host Baton Rouge Smoothie Party

Sip free smoothies and taste Planet Nutrition protein bars at the Baton Rouge Smoothie Party hosted by Yelp Baton Rouge, Sunday, March 19, 3-6 p.m.

The free event, happening at Planet Nutrition, welcomes all ages and will feature smoothies, protein bar tastings, a snack bar, cookie decorating, raffles, summer camp sign-ups and other activities for children.

Find more information on the event here. Planet Nutrition is at 9065 Perkins Road.

Cat Haven to host Give Back Night at The Velvet Cactus

Grab your friends and get your taco fix at The Velvet Cactus during the Give Back Night hosted by Cat Haven. Cat Haven is a non-profit organization that houses, spays/neuters, tests and provides medical care for local stray kittens and cats in the Baton Rouge area.

If you show your server the event flyer, 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Cat Haven.

Find more information on the event here. The Velvet Cactus is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.