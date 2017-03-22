Dine Roundup: Forum 35’s Uncorked, Tin Roof’s new beers and other food events

Stock image

Forum 35 to host Uncorked charity and wine event Thursday

Enjoy an evening of food, wine and helping a special cause at the Uncorked event hosted by Forum 35 at the Roux House.

The event, happening Thursday, March 23, 6-9 p.m., will benefit Louisiana A+ Schools, a research-based whole school network that encourages art integration in schools.

At the event, guests will participate in a game-like wine-tasting event in teams of one, two or three. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and $35 at the event.

Get more information on the event and purchase your tickets here.

Of Moving Colors hosts ‘Old Havana’-themed 30th anniversary gala Friday

Get a taste of Cuba at the Of Moving Colors “Old Havana” 30th anniversary gala March 24 at the home of David Manship on South Foster Drive.

The event will celebrate 30 years of dance at the Of Moving Colors dance company.

In addition to Cuban food and music by Mariachi Jalisco and DJ Otto, the event will include poolside cocktails and hand-rolled cigars.

Find more information on the event here.

Tin Roof Brewery hosts two beer release events to introduce new beers

Get your tastebuds ready for two new Tin Roof Brewery Co. beers at events happening Saturday, March 25, and Friday, March 31.

Tin Roof Brewery will introduce the finalized recipe of Rusted Rye IPA at the Wing Fest for the Boys and Girls Club event at the brewery March 25, 2-6 p.m. In addition to beer, guests can purchase $5 wing baskets, listen to live music and eat at food vendors such as Barbosa’s Barbeque, Secret Lair Taqueria and Gastreauxnomica. A portion of beer sales and all sales made by the food vendors will go toward the Boys and Girls Club.

The second release event, Friday, March 31, 4-10 p.m., will offer more music, beer and food at the brewery. Tin Roof will launch the first in a barrel-aged beer series: A Strong Tart Ale. The event will feature barbecue from City Pork, live bands and other Tin Roof beers on tap.

Get more information on the March 25 event here and the March 31 event here.

4theKids to host Crawfish for a Cause event at Fred’s Bar Saturday

Pinch some crawfish tails at the 4theKids Crawfish for a Cause event at Fred’s Bar Saturday, March 25.

At the event, guests will enjoy crawfish, $3 jambalaya, drink specials and live music by Gin Rummies and Steelhouse, 4-8p.m. 4theKids Crawfish for a Cause will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Cover charge is $5.

Get more information on the event here.

Garden District Civic Association hosts Garage and Groove Saturday

Do you love garage sales? Shop and dance with other locals at the Garden District Garage and Groove event Saturday, March 25, beginning at 8 a.m.

The event, featuring a neighborhood garage sale, food trucks and an outdoor block party, will include Coca-Cola and Abita Beer refreshments, music from the ’70s and ’80s and an art sale. A block party will start at noon at the 2100 block of Cherokee Street.

Find the map of garage sales and more information here.

Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill features on ‘Bar Rescue’ TV show Sunday

Tune in to watch the reopening of Denham Springs bar, Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill, on Spike TV’s reality show, Bar Rescue, Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m.

Watch to see how Jon Taffer and the Bar Rescue team helped Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill reopen after suffering flood damage in August 2016.

Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill is at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs.