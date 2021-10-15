‘Ya-Ka-Mein Lady’ launches Bloody Mary mix

The cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this month due to Louisiana’s fourth COVID-19 surge means fans will have to wait a bit longer before savoring the fest’s iconic eats. But for lovers of ya-ka-mein, the Creole-influenced Chinese noodle soup and reputed hangover cure, there’s reason to celebrate.

The dish’s most recognizable ambassador, self-described “Ya-Ka-Mein Lady” Linda Green, has rolled out Ya-Ka-Mary Bloody Mary Mix, a product manufactured and bottled at the LSU Food Innovation Institute, or Foodii, and soon to be sold at Rouses Markets.

The idea for the mix came in 2017, when Green was planning to enter a bloody mary competition at the Creole Tomato Festival in New Orleans. She says she made a batch of bloody marys using the same proprietary dry seasonings she deploys in her ya-ka-mein, which she’s sold for years at Jazz Fest and during many of the city’s second line parades.