Mardi Gras is over, and Lent has begun—all signs that spring is just around the corner. The desire for fresh fruits, vegetables and local products has bloomed in this beautiful spring-like weather. Good news—the Red Stick Farmers Market has all your needs covered this month.

With the 2020 Lenten season setting in, many Baton Rougeans are looking for meatless options. Farmers market shoppers can find wild-caught Gulf shrimp and fish to enjoy. Leafy greens like spinach, kale and Swiss chard, and root veggies like carrots and turnips are in season and would make a nice salad if seafood isn’t your forte.

Sweet Louisiana strawberries are flying off the vine, with pints and flats available every Thursday and Saturday at the markets. Feliciana’s Best Creamery’s Creole cream cheese dip with local honey makes a perfect pairing for the juicy berries. The strawberry fanatics among us will find plenty of other strawberry products as farmers and food artisans bring strawberry jellies, jams, wines, breads and syrups to the weekly markets.

If you’re the outdoors type and are looking to start your spring garden, the market’s green nurseries will have strawberry, tomato and landscaping plants for sale. As always, the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners will be on hand the first Saturday of the month to answer any gardening-related questions.

‘Fresh from the Market’ cooking demos in March

Demonstrations are held inside Main Street Market at 10 a.m.

March 7: Chef Jared Tees, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

March 28: Chef Sara Salgado, Celeste Bistro at the Neuromedical Center

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for March

Thursdays: 8 a.m.-noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon at Main Street Market, corner of Fifth and Main streets