We’re blessed to live in a city so centrally located to all the diverse sights south Louisiana has to offer. An hour to the west and across the Atchafalaya sits the Cajun heartland of Lafayette, with a booming downtown that offers enough food, music and activities to fill a day trip. To the east and across the piney forests is the picturesque Pontchartrain northshore, with its quiet towns, lush state parks and bevy of breweries. And of course, to the southeast is the Big Easy. It’s a tourist destination for many, but us locals are so well-versed in all the popular hotspots we know how to find the hidden gems outside the Quarter.

Since we’ve all been cooped up at home for much of the spring and summer, it might be time for a short weekend getaway—obeying all social distancing and mask-wearing rules, of course.

Take a look at our guide to the northshore area, where you can ride the bike trails, take in the views of the lake and maybe even browse the antique shops and grab a bite in Covington.

And check out the rest of our series for more ideas just an hour away, which originally appeared in the June 2017 issue of 225.