Warm Southern Spoon Bread

This is a quintessential Southern side dish. It is a cross between a creamy side and a soft, fluffy cornbread. You can serve it alongside stews and braised meats, because it makes a great vessel to sop up gravy. Dating back to the mid-1800s, spoon bread generally consisted of cornmeal, butter, salt and milk. It is sweetened with a little sugar and enriched with egg yolks. Egg whites are then beaten till fluffy and folded in to create a light dish similar to corn souffle. We liked incorporating sautéed onion and dried thyme to add a little more flavor. You can also add cheese to the cornmeal mixture to punch up the flavor even more.

Servings: 6