×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Valentine’s Day brunch, olive oil tasting and more food events this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Taste some of Le Mercantile de Louisiane’s best on Thursday

Gift shop Le Mercantile de Louisiane is hosting a gourmet oil and vinegar tasting—sounds like the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day date night! Taste high-quality olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and even learn how to use them in an array of recipes. 

The tasting will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. Le Mercantile de Louisiane is at13460 Coursey Blvd. Find more information on the event here.

Have a girls night out with plants and drinks Thursday

Head to the Sweet Baton Rouge shop for sweets, sips and a plant bar for the 2021 Girls Night Out. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. will be providing air plants, glass terrariums and decor so you can get crafty. Attendance is $15.

Sweet Baton Rouge is at 1509 Government St., Suite D. Find more info here.

Enter this charity raffle by Friday for a chance to win 12 dream date nights at local restaurants

Dream Day Foundation wants to send you and your significant other on 12 fabulous date nights.

Enter its raffle for a chance to win 12 $100 gift cards to 12 different Baton Rouge restaurants. Find the full list of restaurants here. Just use them before the end of the year!

Proceeds go toward The Dream Day Foundation’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The raffle winner will be selected Friday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. Find more information and enter the raffle here.

Plant-based food and craft beer for brunch on Valentine’s Day

Join Tin Roof Brewing Co. as it hosts Plant Based Sweets by Lotus for a Valentine’s Day brunch. The eatery will be providing the delicious dishes, and Tin Roof will be serving up some Valentine-themed beers.

The brunch will be Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information at Tin Roof’s Facebook event page.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Stephen Hightower to open new restaurant in Bistro Byronz's former Mid City location
NEXT ARTICLE
Wow your special someone with seared scallops at home this weekend

Latest Stories