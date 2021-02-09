Valentine’s Day brunch, olive oil tasting and more food events this week

Taste some of Le Mercantile de Louisiane’s best on Thursday

Gift shop Le Mercantile de Louisiane is hosting a gourmet oil and vinegar tasting—sounds like the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day date night! Taste high-quality olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and even learn how to use them in an array of recipes.

The tasting will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. Le Mercantile de Louisiane is at13460 Coursey Blvd. Find more information on the event here.

Have a girls night out with plants and drinks Thursday

Head to the Sweet Baton Rouge shop for sweets, sips and a plant bar for the 2021 Girls Night Out. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. will be providing air plants, glass terrariums and decor so you can get crafty. Attendance is $15.