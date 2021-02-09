Valentine’s Day brunch, olive oil tasting and more food events this week

Taste some of Le Mercantile de Louisiane’s best on Thursday
Gift shop Le Mercantile de Louisiane is hosting a gourmet oil and vinegar tasting—sounds like the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day date night! Taste high-quality olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and even learn how to use them in an array of recipes.
The tasting will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. Le Mercantile de Louisiane is at13460 Coursey Blvd. Find more information on the event here.
Have a girls night out with plants and drinks Thursday
Head to the Sweet Baton Rouge shop for sweets, sips and a plant bar for the 2021 Girls Night Out. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. will be providing air plants, glass terrariums and decor so you can get crafty. Attendance is $15.
Proceeds go toward The Dream Day Foundation’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The raffle winner will be selected Friday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. Find more information and enter the raffle here.
Plant-based food and craft beer for brunch on Valentine’s Day
Join Tin Roof Brewing Co. as it hosts Plant Based Sweets by Lotus for a Valentine’s Day brunch. The eatery will be providing the delicious dishes, and Tin Roof will be serving up some Valentine-themed beers.
The brunch will be Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information at Tin Roof’s Facebook event page.