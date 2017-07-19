Twine Market and Deli is already known for its gourmet grab-and-go meals, but the local deli and butcher shop’s popular summertime cooking demonstrations and wine tastings have given it a new niche in Baton Rouge.

Twine has hosted events since its opening last August, but the summer series offered an opportunity to host regular gatherings, owner and chef Steve Diehl says.

“One of our big taglines is to know your butcher and trust your butcher, so [the classes] help build that interaction and also inform people that we’re more than a meat market; we’re really a full-service deli,” he says.

Reception to the events has been overwhelmingly positive, he says, and the events typically sell out.

The eatery aims to do three different classes a month: a cooking demo, a butchery event and a wine tasting.

Twine’s food demonstrations usually highlight an area of global cuisine, from a sangria and ceviche event to sushi socials to a Father’s Day beers and barbecue night, while the wine tastings feature a different variety of wine each month.

Diehl plans Twine’s events based on what foods are in season and what customers want. He has a background as a sushi chef, and finds the Asian cooking classes are the most popular with participants.

The deli will continue hosting classes in the fall and winter on a limited basis, with about two to three events a month. There are usually 16 to 20 spots available in each class.

Twine’s next event is a sparkling wine tasting tonight, July 19, 5:30-7 p.m. Guests will sample seven different wines accompanied by a charcuterie board while Lirette Selections’ David Villa teaches attendees about sparkling wine. Purchase tickets for $50 here, and RSVP here.

There will be another sake and sushi night next week. The shop is also planning a demo with spring rolls Aug. 30 and a tequila tasting class in the future.

Twine Market and Deli is at 2921 Government St.