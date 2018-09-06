In anticipation of this weekend’s LSU vs. SLU bout, Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewing Company has teamed up with Hammond’s Gnarly Barley to craft a one-of-a-kind brew: the Liger, a juicy pale ale inspired by the LSU Tiger and SLU Lion mascots.

According to Tin Roof CEO Jacob Talley, the Liger was born while hanging out with Gnarly Barley co-founder and president Zac Caramonta. The two decided on a pale ale with citrus flavors and low alcohol content to satisfy those looking for a refreshing tailgating beverage for a long, hot day. Read 225‘s write-up on the collaboration here.

To get your hands on the Liger, you’ll need to head to Tin Roof on Friday, Sept. 7, 4-10 p.m.

The brew will be available in draft and six-packs, with a two-case limit on packaged beer. You can also expect live music by Charles Pierce and Kirk Holder, and good eats courtesy of Rock Paper Taco and Barbosa’s Barbeque.

Just leave your rivalries at the door—fans of both teams are welcome at this event. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.