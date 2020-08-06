It‘s always a treat to toss a few things into the slow cooker, turn it on and not have to think about dinner until the end of the day—whether that’s after a day spent at the office, helping the kids get ready for fall, or relaxing on the beach.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with this recipe for pork carnitas as an accompaniment to her homemade tortillas—perfect for an easy meal with family.

The pork in this recipe is very flavorful and tender, using plenty of spices and your favorite brand of salsa. It can be served with soft or hard tortillas. Tracey suggests setting up a taco bar with all kinds of toppings so everyone can customize their own.

Read on for the full recipe, as well as how to make a Salvadoran slaw to top the carnitas. The recipes originally appeared in the June 2019 issue of 225.